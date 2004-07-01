Auditor Security Collection CD reviewed

This CD has more than a dozen password breaking tools. Zip passwords, VNC passwords, even SMB (Windows shares) passwords can be broken. All of the programs are already installed and ready to be fired up. In addition, wordlist files in many languages are included. There are even themed wordlists such as movies and people names.

Figure 8: Wordlists used by password cracking tools

Applications Menu

Essential applications are also included. You get Firefox for web-browsing, GFtp for FTP, GEdit for text-editing, and Gimp for graphical work. In fact, all the screenshots were taken using the Gimp screenshot feature. There are no games or useless applications.

I was able to browse the web with Firefox after setting up my wireless SSID, WEP key and DHCP settings in the Configuration menu (explained below). Firefox has a minor comestic glitch that will show an error screen upon startup, but you can close it and continue surfing.