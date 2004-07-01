Auditor Security Collection CD reviewed

Trending

Do you want to try out all the lastest network security tools without blowing up your computer? Do you want automatic detection and configuration of all of your network and wireless cards? Then the Auditor Security Collection CD is for you! The price is right too, because it's free!

Wireless Mayhem

Figure 3: The Wireless Tools selection

Arguably, you will have the most fun with the wireless security tools. I know I did. You get scanners such as Kismet and Wellenreiter. You can see a screenshot of Kismet running below. All of the installation and configuration nightmares have been taken care of. You just have to open the application.

Figure 4: Kismet in action

If you have any network training, then you know the Media Access Control (MAC) address is burned into your network card. This creates a "serial number" of sorts for every wireless and wireless interface card out there. With the handy dandy MAC address changer utility (Auditor > Wireless > Change your macaddress), you can have a new MAC address in about five seconds.

You can have the program make a random MAC address or you type in your own. So you can make your Cisco card appear to be a Linksys card. Or you can spoof an existing MAC address on the network .

Figure 5: Changing your MAC address is easy

Figure 6 shows the address resolution protocol (ARP) table of our Windows "victim" computer. I pinged the computer from the ASC booted laptop. Our real MAC address is 00-90-96-85-4c-e6. After the first ping, I used the MAC address changer and made up a random MAC address. After the second ping, the victim ARP table saw the MAC address of 04-6c-75-e8-49-ec.

Figure 6: Detection of changed MAC address by Windows

Finally, you can make the computer appear to be a wireless hotspot and intercept all the wireless traffic. In the screenshot below you can see our Windows machine detecting the fake hotspot.