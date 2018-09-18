Audi's e-Tron Electric SUV Will Have Alexa Riding Shotgun

Amazon is adding a new partner to its collection of automakers that have integrated Alexa into their cars. Starting in 2019, Amazon's voice assistant will be built into Audi's all-electric e-Tron SUVs.

Currently, Alexa is available in select BMW, Ford, and Toyotas. Audi said that Alexa would be added to additional models later in 2019.

Unlike other automotive integrations, Alexa will be built into Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI), meaning that drivers would not have to connect an app on their phone to the car to use the Assistant. Rather, they merely need to link their Amazon account to the car's infotainment system, and then the LTE module in the car will provide the connection to Alexa's cloud services.

In-car voice assistants are becoming more and more prevalent, as Amazon, Google and Apple have worked to partner with automakers to integrate Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, respectively; still other car makers, such as BMW and Mercedes Benz, have also announced plans to create their own in-car assistants.

These assistants can be used for everything from playing music, controlling smart home devices—such as your garage door—as well as get information about any issues with your car. As it's still early for this technology in general, the field is wide open, so it remains to be seen which assistant will prevail.

Credit: Audi