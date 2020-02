Taipei (Taiwan) - The first Intel Atom-powered Mobile Internet Device (MID) could be quite expensive. The handheld Gigabyte M528 with its 800 MHz Atom CPU, 512 MB RAM and 8 GB SSD will cost approximately $1131, according to Engadget. However prices could go higher/lower because Gigabyte hasn’t announced official pricing just yet.

