Atheros Super-G NeedToKnow - Part 1

My last set of 11g-only tests mixes the two scenarios by running the streaming script on the Broadcom-based WLAN and the throughput script on the Atheros-based. The details: Atheros-based test pair set to "normal" 802.11g, channel 6 Broadcom-based 11g test pair on channel 11 Throughput.scr running on Atheros-based WLAN, TCP protocol, 200,000 Byte file size, no delay between sends, unlimited data rate 2.048Mbps, UDP NetMtgv.scr running on Broadcom-based WLAN 10 feet maximum between WLANs (both APs and STAs) Broadcom-based WLAN started first, followed by Atheros-based WLAN 10 seconds later. Data sent from STA to AP This test is intended to emulate the Broadcom Comdex demo (except that it uses two 802.11g WLANs) and determine the level of interference on a video stream from a nearby WLAN that's running as fast as it can go. The throughput plot for the stream in Figure 16 is significantly more spiky than Figure 9 and the Lost Data plot confirms a higher Data Loss of 0.107%, vs. the 0.041% lost in the stream vs. stream test. Note, though, that most of the loss comes from one glitch in the stream that occurs shortly after the throughput script starts running. I didn't run these tests at 30 and 50 feet, because from my previous testing, I knew the interference would be essentially gone for both tests. Conclusion for round 3:

It's unlikely you'd be significantly bothered by a neighbor's heavily used 802.11g WLAN while watching a wirelessly streamed video on your own. With the 11g vs. 11g testing out of the way, I moved on to the main event - Super-G vs. Broadcom 11g!

Figure 16: Throughput for Broadcom 11g 2Mbps stream vs Atheros 11g throughput - 10ft

(click on the image for a full-sized view) Figure 17: Lost data for Broadcom 11g 2Mbps stream vs Atheros 11g throughput - 10ft

