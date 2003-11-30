Atheros Super-G NeedToKnow - Part 1

11g / Super-G overlap

Figure 6 shows another spectrum analyzer composite shot supplied by Atheros.

Figure 6: Super-G and normal 11g signal overlap (from Atheros)

This time, it shows normal 11g signals on channels 1 and 11 and a Super-G "static turbo" signal centered on channel 6 from a WLAN approximately 35 feet away from the normal 11g devices. The amount of overlap between the normal 11g and Super-G signals would have more clearly illustrated if all had been plotted at the same distance so that all peak signal levels were equal, but this is what Atheros supplied.

Figure 7: Super-G and normal 11g signal overlap (from Broadcom)



Broadcom's shot in Figure 7, though, shows a full-strength Super-G signal overlapping into drawn-in markings for channels 1 and 11 so that you're sure to see that the Super-G signal is pretty much at full strength when it first overlaps into both "non-overlapping" channels.

A few notes about Super-G:

So now we've established a second key point:

Key Point #2: Under similar range and bandwidth demand conditions, Super-G signals can have a greater degree of overlap into channel 1 and 11 than a normal 11g channel 6 signal.

With those points in mind, it's now time to put them to the test.