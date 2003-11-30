Atheros Super-G NeedToKnow - Part 1

In the last set of tests, I finally simulate Broadcom's Comdex demo, i.e. Super-G vs. a Broadcom-based 11g stream. This time both the throughput and Lost Data plots are worth showing, because you can clearly see differences in both. At 10 feet, Figure 25 shows that streaming throughput takes a hit and Figure 26 shows data loss between 60 and 100% when the Super-G WLAN is running at maximum speed. When Super-G drops back to normal 11g near the end of the run, you can see throughput come back up to 2Mbps and Data Loss drop to zero, as we saw in the 11g-only testing. Figures 27 and 28 tell a similar story at 30 feet. But when the WLANs are 50 feet apart Figures 29 and 30 show little Super-G disturbance of the 11g WLAN. Conclusion:

A Super-G WLAN running at full speed will seriously interfere with an 11g WLAN running streaming video even at 30 feet. But the interference is essentially gone at 50 feet.

Figure 25: Throughput for Broadcom 11g 2Mbps stream vs Atheros Super-G throughput - 10ft

Figure 26: Lost Data % for Broadcom 11g 2Mbps stream vs Atheros Super-G throughput - 10ft

Figure 27: Throughput for Broadcom 11g 2Mbps stream vs Atheros Super-G throughput - 30ft

Figure 28: Lost Data % for Broadcom 11g 2Mbps stream vs Atheros Super-G throughput - 30ft

Figure 29: Throughput for Broadcom 11g 2Mbps stream vs Atheros Super-G throughput - 50ft

Figure 30: Lost Data % for Broadcom 11g 2Mbps stream vs Atheros Super-G throughput - 50ft

