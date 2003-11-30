Atheros Super-G NeedToKnow - Part 1

First up were the streaming vs. streaming tests. The setup: Atheros-based test pair set to dynamic Super-G Broadcom-based 11g test pair on channel 11 2.048Mbps, UDP NetMtgv.scr running on both WLANs 10 feet maximum between WLANs (both APs and STAs) Broadcom-based WLAN started first, followed by Super-G-based WLAN 10 seconds later. Data sent from STA to AP Once again the throughput plot isn't very informative, so I've only shown it in Figure 18 for the 10 foot test. At 0.051%, Lost Data in the 11g stream is a little higher than the 0.041% shown in Figure 10, but, once again, doesn't represent significant performance degradation. Figures 20 and 21 show Lost Data at 30 feet and 50 feet, coming in at 0.038% in both cases. Conclusion:

A nearby Super-G WLAN running a 2Mbps video stream will probably not cause significant interference to an 11g WLAN that's also streaming a video.

Figure 18: Throughput for Atheros Super-G vs Broadcom 11g - 2Mbps streams - 10ft

(click on the image for a full-sized view) Figure 19: Lost Data % for Atheros Super-G vs Broadcom 11g - 2Mbps streams - 10ft

(click on the image for a full-sized view) Figure 20: Lost Data % for Atheros Super-G vs Broadcom 11g - 2Mbps streams - 30ft

(click on the image for a full-sized view) Figure 21: Lost Data % for Atheros Super-G vs Broadcom 11g - 2Mbps streams - 50ft

