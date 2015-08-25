Asus ZenFone 2 Deluxe Packs a Whopping 256GB Storage

Now here's a phone you'll have a hard time filling up. Asus' ZenFone 2 will receive a new Special Deluxe Edition, which packs a shiny new coat of paint as well as a staggering 256GB of storage — four times the amount as the standard ZenFone 2. There's no word yet on availability, or how much more it will cost than the standard $300 model.

Asus' decision to pack the ZenFone 2 Deluxe with 256GB of memory out of the box is an admirable one — most devices cap out at 64 or 128GB, and while certain phones can be expanded to 256GB via microSD, phone makers such as Samsung have been ditching the card slot.

In addition to its massive amount of free space, the ZenFone 2 Deluxe introduces a new textured, polygonal pattern on the rear, which is considerably more eye-catching than the back of the standard edition. The bumpy backside comes in blue and white, and can shine in different colors depending on where you look at it from.

Aside from those new touches, this is largely the same ZenFone 2 that launched earlier this year. The handset's 64-bit Intel Atom processor and 4GB of RAM make it one of the more powerful phones on the market, and its 5.5-inch full HD display and 13-MP rear camera aren't too shabby either.

We were generally impressed with the ZenFone 2 in our original review, mostly thanks to the device's rich camera options and flagship-like performance for a relatively low unlocked price. In fact, we found it to be the fastest-charging phone on the market during a recent test.

We're eager to get our hands on Asus' extra-spacious handset; stay tuned for an official release date.