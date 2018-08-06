Asus' New Android Go Phone Lands at Best Buy for $110

Asus is hoping to attract budget shoppers with a new handset it's selling through Best Buy. The $110 ZenFone Live is the phone maker's first attempt at an Android Go handset — entry-level devices designed to run a stripped-down version of Android Oreo.



And we're not kidding about stripped-down. Asus' new ZenFone Live runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and 1GB of RAM. You'll get just 16GB of internal storage on the phone, but you can boost that by up to 2TB with a microSD card.

Although Asus stopped short of promising a certain amount of battery life in the ZenFone Live, its 3000mAh battery pack should keep the phone powered up. And if you want to take some pictures, the device's 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera can handle the job.

The 5.5-inch ZenFone Live comes with somewhat thin bezels to match today's en vogue smartphone design.You'll also get an 18:9 aspect ratio.

As noted, this phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo, although it's a version of the OS that's been optimized for less demanding hardware as part of Google's Android Go program. The idea behind Android Go is to get people invested in Android by offering devices that are far more affordable than higher-end handsets.

While Android Go phones generally come with less storage and memory, they're popular in emerging markets where budget-friendly phones are extremely important. In the U.S., however, they've been few and far between, though phone makers like Asus are starting to introduce Android Go models in this country. Alcatel's 1X is another Android Go phone that debuted in the U.S. and ZTE's Tempo Go was available earlier this year, though the phone is currently listed as out-of-stock while ZTE sorts out its issues with the U.S. government.

Before you run out to pick up a ZenFone Live, be aware that it doesn't work with just any network. The device is available on GSM networks, including AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, and H20, according to Best Buy. If you want to run it on any CDMA network, like Verizon or Boost Mobile, you're out of luck.