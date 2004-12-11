Trending

ASUS 802.11g 54 Mbps WLAN Hard Drive Box Review

By

Compact 2.5 inch drive enclosure that provides Ethernet and 802.11g wireless NAS features. Functions as AP or wireless client. Includes DHCP and FTP servers

Basic Features & Internal Exam

Figure 2 (stolen from the WL-HDD User Manual) shows the connector complement, which includes a power connector, USB 1.1 and Ethernet 10/100 ports and activity indicators. Note that there's also a shutdown / reset-to-factory defaults button, that I'll get to shortly. Note also that the power adapter is 100-240V, but could use a more snugly-fitting power connector.

Figure 2: Ports and indicators
 (click image to enlarge)

The WL-HDD supports FAT, FAT32, NTFS (read-only), EXT2, and EXT3 formatted drives. So if for some reason you need (perhaps for file recovery) or want to move a naked 2.5 inch drive between the WL-HDD and another system, you can. As a matter of fact, the Hitachi drive that ASUS sent with the WL-HDD looked like it was set up for a Windows notebook, but I could read and write files just fine. Note however that the built-in partitioning and disk check utilities support only the EXT2 format.

It's also important to understand that the USB connector doesn't allow the WL-HDD to function as an external USB drive. Instead, it provides a handy way to automatically copy the contents of a USB Flash memory key to the drive by simply plugging in the key. ASUS' User Manual says the Auto-Copy function will also work for other types of Flash cards (CF, SD, MMC) by connecting an appropriate Flash card reader into the USB port.

Figure 3 shows a view of the bottom of the WL-HDD's circuit board, where most of the components are. Unlike ASUS' pocket-sized WL-330 [reviewed here] and WL-330g [reviewed here] APs, which are based on Marvell Libertas chipsets, the WL-HDD is more like the WL-300g full-sized AP [reviewed here].