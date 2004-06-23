Asus' Z9000 Notebook Offers Road Warrior Pretenses

Technical Specs
Here is a side-by-side technical comparison of the Asus Z9000 versus the Asus M6800N.
|Asus Z9000
|Asus M6800N
|Type
|Two-Spindle
|Two-Spindle
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|335mm x 35mm x 274mm
|352mm x 37mm x 272mm
|Weight of unit (incl. batt)
|2948g / 6.5lbs
|2960g / 6.51lbs
|Weight of charger and cable
|385g/.85lbs
|414g / 0.91lbs
|Display Size
|TFT-15.0"
|TFT-15.1"
|Display Resolution
|1024x786
|1400x1050
|CPU
|Intel Pentium M 1.70 GHz
|Intel Pentium M 1.5 GHz
|Memory Type
|PC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5
|PC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5
|Amount of Memory
|2X512 MB
|1x512 MB
|Chipset
|ATI RS300 MB + IXP150
|Intel 82855PM + 82801DBM
|Graphics Controller
|ATI 9100 IGP 128 MB shared memory
|MR9600 64 MB DDR
|Hard drive bay
|Internal 2.5", 9.5 mm
|Internal 2.5", 9.5 mm
|Ethernet/WLAN
|AsusTEK/Broadcom 10/100Mbit
Asus 802.11b
|Broadcom NetXtreme Gigabit
|Bluetooth-Radio
|No
|No
|Modem
|Agere Systems AC97 56K
|Smart Link 56K
|Audio
|SoundMAX AC 97 S/W audio
|SigmaTel C-Major Audio
|Battery Capacity
|44 Wh
|64 Wh
|Battery Weight
|408g / 14.4oz
|426g / 15.00oz
|Pointing Device(s)
|Touchpad
|Touchpad
|DVD-/CD-R/RW-Drive
|Toshiba CDR W/DVD SD-R2312
|Toshiba SD-R2512 8x//24x24x24x DVD-//CD-R/-RW Combo Laufwerk
|Harddisc
|Hitachi Travelstar
HTS548080M9AT00
80 GB/5400rpm/2 MB
|Hitachi Travelstar 80GN
IC25N040ATMR04-0 ATA-6
40 GB/4200rpm/2 MB
|PC Card Slot(s)
|1x type II (L)
|1x type II (L)
|Floppy Drive
|No
|No
|USB ports
|4x USB 2.0 (3xL, 1xR)
|3x USB 2.0 (R)
|1394 ports
|2x (l) 4-pin
|1x (L)
|IR port
|Yes (B)
|Yes (L)
|Serial Ports
|No
|No
|Parallel Ports
|Yes 1x (B)
|Yes 1x (B)
|VGA out
|Yes (B)
|Yes (B)
|PS/2- Connector
|No
|No
|Headphone/Microphone/ Line In Connector
|Yes/Yes/No (F)
|Yes/Yes/No (L)
|Video-In/Out
|S-Video Out (B)
|S-Video Out (B)
|B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side