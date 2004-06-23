Trending

Asus' Z9000 Notebook Offers Road Warrior Pretenses

By

Asus says its Z9000 notebook is tailor-made for the road warrior, with an integrated ATi 9100 IGP graphics chipset and a Pentium-M 1.7 GHz CPU. But do its power and battery life live up to Asus' mobile pretenses?

Technical Specs

Here is a side-by-side technical comparison of the Asus Z9000 versus the Asus M6800N.

Asus Z9000Asus M6800N
TypeTwo-SpindleTwo-Spindle
Dimensions (WxHxD)335mm x 35mm x 274mm352mm x 37mm x 272mm
Weight of unit (incl. batt)2948g / 6.5lbs2960g / 6.51lbs
Weight of charger and cable385g/.85lbs414g / 0.91lbs
Display SizeTFT-15.0"TFT-15.1"
Display Resolution1024x7861400x1050
CPUIntel Pentium M 1.70 GHzIntel Pentium M 1.5 GHz
Memory TypePC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5PC2700 DDR SDRAM CL2.5
Amount of Memory2X512 MB1x512 MB
ChipsetATI RS300 MB + IXP150Intel 82855PM + 82801DBM
Graphics ControllerATI 9100 IGP 128 MB shared memoryMR9600 64 MB DDR
Hard drive bayInternal 2.5", 9.5 mmInternal 2.5", 9.5 mm
Ethernet/WLANAsusTEK/Broadcom 10/100Mbit
Asus 802.11b		Broadcom NetXtreme Gigabit
Bluetooth-RadioNoNo
ModemAgere Systems AC97 56KSmart Link 56K
AudioSoundMAX AC 97 S/W audioSigmaTel C-Major Audio
Battery Capacity44 Wh64 Wh
Battery Weight408g / 14.4oz426g / 15.00oz
Pointing Device(s)TouchpadTouchpad
DVD-/CD-R/RW-DriveToshiba CDR W/DVD SD-R2312Toshiba SD-R2512 8x//24x24x24x DVD-//CD-R/-RW Combo Laufwerk
HarddiscHitachi Travelstar
HTS548080M9AT00
80 GB/5400rpm/2 MB		Hitachi Travelstar 80GN
IC25N040ATMR04-0 ATA-6
40 GB/4200rpm/2 MB
PC Card Slot(s)1x type II (L)1x type II (L)
Floppy DriveNoNo
USB ports4x USB 2.0 (3xL, 1xR)3x USB 2.0 (R)
1394 ports2x (l) 4-pin1x (L)
IR portYes (B)Yes (L)
Serial PortsNoNo
Parallel PortsYes 1x (B)Yes 1x (B)
VGA outYes (B)Yes (B)
PS/2- ConnectorNoNo
Headphone/Microphone/ Line In ConnectorYes/Yes/No (F)Yes/Yes/No (L)
Video-In/OutS-Video Out (B)S-Video Out (B)
B=Back side, F=Front, L=Left side, R=Right Side