Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

The Acer AT3201W Puts The Pedal To The Metal

Here again the result of the latency test was good with no point above 20 ms. Proof once again that Overdrive can be a plus.

Video Quality

(Score: 3)

Screening DVDs produced mixed results with the AT2101W. The picture was little washed-out, but on the other hand video noise on color masses was quite low. The image was frankly too bright and the brightness needs to be lowered - but then the color rendering suffers. Forget the Cinch connectors and use the DVI input. Composite video induced an unpleasant line effect on this set.

Interpolation

The interpolation was fairly convincing. It was sufficient for video games, though we would have liked a little sharper result for DVD screenings.

PC Mode

For once, the PC mode was not so good with a fairly fuzzy image in VGA. Text, in particular, was not very readable. The advantage still holds in terms of interpolation, but for any application other than screening movies, forget the AT3201W for use with a PC.

Sound Quality

(Score: 3.5)

The sound was respectable and it goes to prove that it's possible to make TV sets that are both affordable and complete after all. The bass was a bit smothered, but overall the sound was quite acceptable.

Conclusion

(Overall score: 3)

The Acer AT3201W is more impressive than other lower-priced sets we've tested, by a good margin.