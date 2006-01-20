Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

Acer Learns The Standards Ropes

(Score, color rendering: 3.5)

When you're an outsider to the market, you have to learn the rules of the game, and it's not a good idea to play fast and loose with standards. Acer seems to have realized that. This set is strictly 6500K, gamma=2.2. And that's fine with us.

With Delta Tracking, Acer has stuck perfectly to the standard, unlike other makers. The screen did have a few difficulties with the darkest colors, however, as only 90% of the colors were accurate at the default settings. That's not great compared to what a computer monitor can do, but don't forget that this is a TV set, and few of the big guns in the field can do much better. We aren't complaining.

Black spot

Here again, the black level might seem a little high, but that has to be put in perspective with the brightness measured at the calibration point: 410 nits! That's bright - even a little too bright for a 32" set. But that's the setting at which we found the most faithful colors.

We tested this set before our new test method came out, and unfortunately we can't show you a color gamut for it.

Spatial Uniformity

The screen tested very uniformly. You'll notice a slight left/right asymmetry, but it's nothing to worry about. Displaying a completely black image showed no light leaks as far as our test device was concerned.