Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

Finally, there are some 32" LCD TVs worth testing. We found six from the usual suspects, but in addition to wares from Sony, LG, Philips and Sharp, there were a couple of newcomers that decided to brave this cutthroat market. The end results are some great sets, but prices remain unsurprisingly steep.

Acer Learns The Standards Ropes

(Score, color rendering: 3.5)

When you're an outsider to the market, you have to learn the rules of the game, and it's not a good idea to play fast and loose with standards. Acer seems to have realized that. This set is strictly 6500K, gamma=2.2. And that's fine with us.

With Delta Tracking, Acer has stuck perfectly to the standard, unlike other makers. The screen did have a few difficulties with the darkest colors, however, as only 90% of the colors were accurate at the default settings. That's not great compared to what a computer monitor can do, but don't forget that this is a TV set, and few of the big guns in the field can do much better. We aren't complaining.

Black spot

Here again, the black level might seem a little high, but that has to be put in perspective with the brightness measured at the calibration point: 410 nits! That's bright - even a little too bright for a 32" set. But that's the setting at which we found the most faithful colors.

We tested this set before our new test method came out, and unfortunately we can't show you a color gamut for it.

Spatial Uniformity

The screen tested very uniformly. You'll notice a slight left/right asymmetry, but it's nothing to worry about. Displaying a completely black image showed no light leaks as far as our test device was concerned.