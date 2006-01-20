Trending

Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

Finally, there are some 32" LCD TVs worth testing. We found six from the usual suspects, but in addition to wares from Sony, LG, Philips and Sharp, there were a couple of newcomers that decided to brave this cutthroat market. The end results are some great sets, but prices remain unsurprisingly steep.

PC Mode

Here, on the other hand, we were pleasantly surprised. Connected to a PC via DVI, the resolution of the desktop was 1360 x 768. It's true that you lose three columns on the left and three on the right in the process (1366-1360), but it's worth it. While screening a DVD, poor interpolation became a thing of the past. Once again, a small form factor or "living-room" PC is an affordable alternative to get the best out of your TV set.

Sound Quality

(Score: 3)

Here again we were pleasantly surprised. LG has apparently worked on the problem of poor bass reproduction on LCD TV sets, and their solution works - maybe even a little too well. By default, the bass was very aggressive, and you'll have to adjust your set to get clearer sound.

Price/Performance Ratio

Rather than estimate a quality/price ratio, we prefer to concentrate on the price/performance ratio. What's the difference? Quality in an LCD TV set is a perception that varies from one individual to another. On the other hand, performance is measurable. So this rating is a synthesis of the set's performance as compared to the THG benchmark.

Conclusion

(Overall score: 3)

LG's 32LP1D is a good TV set, but its high video noise and poor interpolation capabilities keep it from being an exceptional model.