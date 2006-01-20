Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

PC Mode

Here, on the other hand, we were pleasantly surprised. Connected to a PC via DVI, the resolution of the desktop was 1360 x 768. It's true that you lose three columns on the left and three on the right in the process (1366-1360), but it's worth it. While screening a DVD, poor interpolation became a thing of the past. Once again, a small form factor or "living-room" PC is an affordable alternative to get the best out of your TV set.

Sound Quality

(Score: 3)

Here again we were pleasantly surprised. LG has apparently worked on the problem of poor bass reproduction on LCD TV sets, and their solution works - maybe even a little too well. By default, the bass was very aggressive, and you'll have to adjust your set to get clearer sound.

Price/Performance Ratio

Rather than estimate a quality/price ratio, we prefer to concentrate on the price/performance ratio. What's the difference? Quality in an LCD TV set is a perception that varies from one individual to another. On the other hand, performance is measurable. So this rating is a synthesis of the set's performance as compared to the THG benchmark.

Conclusion

(Overall score: 3)

LG's 32LP1D is a good TV set, but its high video noise and poor interpolation capabilities keep it from being an exceptional model.