Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

The LG 32LP1D's Color Performance

(Score, color rendering: 3)

In the calibrator test, the LG 32LP1D performed quite well.

This graph shows the difference between the desired color shade and the one actually displayed as tested with a LaCie calibrator.

As can be clearly seen, the darkest colors were difficult or impossible to reproduce correctly.

But for a TV set, the color fidelity was good enough. There was, however, a certain difficulty with extremes of color, both dark and bright. Dark colors had a slight tendency to shift towards red. And brilliant colors were a little cold by default.

Black spot

The black level seems very high at first glance. But for a 32" set it's about right since larger TVs need higher brightness than 26" sets. Why? Simply because the viewer is farther from the panel when watching a large-screen set. And brightness decreases very quickly with distance. That's why 32" sets generally have higher brightness - sometimes too high when manufacturers are heavy-handed with the wattage.

Since we tested this TV after the publication of our new test method, we're pleased to be able to show you the color gamut for this set.

The color gamut is a representation of the richness of the range of colors displayed. The corners of the triangle are the primary colors (in additive synthesis, of course). The area of the triangle represents all colors that are displayable by combining the three primary colors with more or less intensity for each. So the larger the area of the triangle, the richer the colors.

As you can see, the range of colors recognized by the set is amply sufficient for the 6500K/gamma 2.2 required by the broadcast standard.