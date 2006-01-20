Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

Design and Finish

(Score: 4)

As is customary for this vendor, LG has paid a lot of attention to design. The materials are handsome and the plastics are high-quality. A solid aluminum bar runs across the lower part of the panel. In the middle of the panel, an insert tilts to reveal the front connectors and the adjustment buttons.

Just to remind you: We now rate the design of monitors and TV sets on a scale of one to five. The quality of the finish and the care taken in assembly of the panel are taken into account.

Ergonomics

(Score: 4)

We judge ergonomics on a five-point scale. The various adjustments on the shell, the quality of the OSD and the quality of the remote control and the aptness of its design are taken into account. LG hasn't changed its OSD in eons, and you won't hear any complaints from us - it's still clear and easy to access. It doesn't really respond in the blink of an eye, but the slowness is not a handicap in making the necessary adjustments. The remote control is well designed.

Connectivity

You'll find everything you could want on this set, including HDMI. The only thing we might have wished for is a little memory-card reader or a USB host port that other units provide.