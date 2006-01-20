Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

The Samsung LN-R328W's Fine Colors

(Score, color rendering: 4)

Colors were nice overall, though the gamma wasn't really standard.

Few colors were really perfect, due to the non-standard gamma.

Black spot

The black level was remarkable! It's equivalent to the Philips tested earlier, but the brightness is 1.5 times stronger. The result is that the contrast goes off the scale, reaching 767:1. That's far from ridiculous for a TV set, and I know of some computer monitors that would like to do as well.

Our color-gamut measurement confirmed our earlier test.

The gamma of the display we measured was 2.1 instead of 2.2, which goes a long way to explain the behavior of this set in the DeltaE measurements. The color gamut was a little wider in the greens, but a little poor in the reds.

Spatial Uniformity

The panel wasn't very uniform. The upper part of the display was less bright than the lower, as the graph shows. Fortunately, it didn't show up much in the image.