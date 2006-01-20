Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

The Philips 32PF9630's Immersion Effect

(Score, color rendering 4.5)

The results are evident. The color rendering was close to what you find on a top-of-the-line PC monitor.

Black spot

The black level is excellent and the brightness isn't excessive. That's a good thing because it lets you take full advantage of the 32PF9630's incomparable immersion effect. Here's the color gamut for the Philips.

The 32PF9630 does even better than the sRGB standard. To our knowledge, this is the LCD TV that offers the richest range of colors.

Spatial Uniformity

The lower part of the panel had a brightness deficit. But fortunately, it wasn't very noticeable when the picture was dark. Otherwise the uniformity was average for current sets. We expected better.