Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

The Sony KLV-S32A10E's True Colors

(Score, color rendering: 4)

The Sony KLV-S32A10E showed fairly faithful color reproduction.

However we did note real difficulty with the darkest colors. By the way, you can see here that the calibration made a lot of improvements, which shows that Sony's factory adjustments could have been better.

Black spot

The black level was very low, but the brightness was oddly weak at the calibration point. Having said that, the resulting contrast was more than acceptable. Looking at the positive side of things, with this kind of brightness level you'll be able to sit fairly close to your TV set and get the full benefit of the immersion experience, which is hard to do with brightness at 400 nits.

We measured the color gamut (not shown) and the results showed that the set's response covered the full sRGB standard.

Spatial Uniformity

Not a single criticism so far. The uniformity of the panel's lighting was hands down the best of all the sets tested in this article.