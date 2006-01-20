Are 32" LCD TVs Ready For Prime Time?

The Sony WEGA KLV-S32A10E

Behind this unpronounceable name lies a renewal of the Sony TV set line. The previous generation of TVs from Sony had not been able to keep up with the pack. But that's all in the past now and the Japanese OEM giant seems determined to win back its market share with a new generation of sets.

Design And Finish

(Score: 4.5)

The Sony WEGA KLV-S32A10E makes quite an impression coming out of the box. The finish is breathtaking and the materials are of excellent quality.

Ergonomics

(Score: 4)

The KLV-S32A10E comes with the standard Sony remote control. The OSD hasn't changed a bit, and that's just fine since it's still very user-friendly.

Connectivity

Connectivity is very complete, with all the modern connectors you'll need to get the most out of this set's capabilities. We might mention in passing that HDMI is becoming standard, and included with nearly all the models we've tested. Yet for the moment, HDMI isn't of much interest compared to DVI.

As far as the picture is concerned, HDMI is 100% compatible with DVI. But HDMI also includes digital sound up to 5.1. Yet nearly all current TV sets are in stereo only. Still, from a practical point of view, using HDMI means you only have to handle a single connector instead of having to deal with separate audio and video connections. But the bottom line is that HDMI does nothing to improve image quality compared to DVI.

The set also has a sensor that adjusts the brightness automatically to suit the ambient light.