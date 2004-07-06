Archos' AV 400 Nine-Ounce Personal Video Recorder, TV and More

A Pocket-sized DVR

But all that wasn't enough for Archos. The AV 400 can also record audio as well as video. In the case of audio, it is confined to WAV and ADPCM up to 44 kHz. The AV 400 is much more innovative when it comes to video - it's capable of recording and encoding in DivX format up to 512 x 384. Recording uses Cinch or S-Video. You can either play back on the integrated screen or watch it on a TV monitor because the AV 400 also has a TV Cinch socket.

What's more, Archos also adds a hub with sockets for 10 or so connections. By connecting the 400 to this base station, it converts into a home VCR. Using the remote control supplied and once plugged in to the living room VCR or the cable/satellite decoder, it can record TV output, play it back and even pre-program a recording. Again, think of the TiVo in the U.S. You can kiss standard-size VCR and videocassettes goodbye.

The AV 400 is also a pocket digital viewer. It incorporates a Compact Flash drive into which you can insert a four-in-one optional device (SD, Memory Stick, Multimedia Card, MMC) that comes as an optional extra for $50 or 50 euros. All you have to do is insert the memory card and copy the photos. This means that while you're on the move, you can immediately check the quality of a photo or download a full card.

So what's the verdict? Sexy, eh?