Amazon Prime Members Can See Aquaman Early: Here’s How

Amazon is offering a big new perk for Prime members.



(Image credit: Amazon/DC)

The company announced on Monday (Nov. 19) that Amazon Prime members will have the opportunity to go to theaters and watch Aquaman on Dec. 15, nearly a week before the film is slated to premiere on Dec. 21. According to the company, Amazon Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets and watch the film at more than 1,000 participating AMC, Regal, National Amusement Theaters, and ArcLight Cinemas locations across the U.S.

The early access tickets will be available on Amazon's website at this link. The company will also make it available to anyone who signs up for Prime in the coming weeks leading up to the film's premiere.

Aquaman is expected to be the last big blockbuster release of the year. It follows the story of the DC comics superhero Aquaman and stars Jason Momoa. James Wan is directing the super hero film. The movie also features Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe and Patrick Wilson.

Offering early access to such a big film is a potential new opportunity for Amazon and Prime. The company already offers original shows and movies via Prime Video, but offering early access to such a major film is a new way to attract moviegoers to its service. And if it works, there's a chance that other studios and filmmakers might follow Aquaman's lead and let Prime members get early access to their films.

Amazon Prime has long been a favorite among millions of people across the U.S. It provides access to free two-day shipping on millions of products Amazon sells, as well as tons of other perks that include unlimited Prime Video streaming and Twitch Prime for gamers.