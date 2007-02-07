Apple's MacBook Pro Boots OS X & Win XP

Windows Users, Now You Can Do It On A Mac

Think of yourself as a Windows only user? Try replacing your laptop PC with a MacBook Pro for a week and you just might find yourself hooked on Apple. The goal has always been to take an ultra cool Apple PC and then run Windows on it so you can use your applications and games without losing your current investment. However, until recently that was only a dream. With Apple's release of a new series of Intel CPU based MacBook Pro laptops and desktops that use the OS X operating system, the dream can be reality. All you need is a new tool released by Apple called "BootCamp". It lets you happily run both Windows and OS X, without losing your current investment in Windows based software, while gaining the functionality of both operating systems.

Running Windows on a MacBook Pro is cool, but I learned that things are not perfect. BootCamp could be a winner for Apple, but what will the company have to do to make its new line of Intel-based computers an operating system agnostic commercial success?

For a power Windows user owning an Apple computer used to be a joke. You were required to use different hardware that was usually slower and, truthfully, comparing Apples to PC's had its share of problems. Then Apple switched to OS X, which is a UNIX based operating system and, while it still ran on the same foreign hardware, it was UNIX so there was hope but mostly to run OS X on regular PC hardware. That hope was realized last year when Apple revealed that it had been working with OS X on Intel x86 based hardware for some time and that it was migrating to Intel based systems.

This was a major change in Apple's philosophy. Many worked to get Windows up and working on Apple's new hardware, but it was Apple that finally realized it had the potential to add consumers by allowing Windows to run on its hardware. To achieve this, Apple created BootCamp to allow the dual booting of Windows and OS X, therefore, allowing Windows users to give OS X a try while still running Windows.

