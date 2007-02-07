Apple's MacBook Pro Boots OS X & Win XP

Gaming On A MacBook Pro Under Windows XP

Using Windows XP on a MacBook Pro may be easy and even enjoyable, but what about playing Windows based games? My first test was a subjective one, installing F.E.A.R. and playing it in two player mode. This went without a hitch using just the auto configured settings of the game for graphics and such. Purists would say you have to test with a range of settings. However, when two long time gamers took on F.E.A.R. they not only found it quite playable on the XP based MacBook, but fun as well.

Next I did some game benchmarking. My first test was performed with Prey. I used the HardwareOC Prey benchmark version 1.1 to capture frame rates. Here are the results of my Prey Benchmark tests.

Prey Benchmarks

Resolution 1024x768 1280x768 1440x900 Shader Detail High High High High High High High High High High High High Antialiasing None None 2x 2x None None 2x 2x None None 2x 2x Anisotropic Filtering None 2x None 2x None 2x None 2x None 2x None 2x Frames/Second 39.3 35.5 34.1 28.3 34.5 30.6 29.2 24.7 27.5 24.6 23.2 21.2

Gun Metal is another readily available benchmarking tool and provided some returns on frame rate that were slightly better than those with Prey. Here are the results.

Gun Metal Benchmarks

Validity 1024x768

screen resolution 1440x900 native

screen resolution Results valid? Yes Yes Benchmark version V1.20S V1.20S Statistics Minimum frames per second 27.83 fps 19.94 fps Average frames per second 37.35 fps 28.29 fps Maximum frames per second 62.75 fps 56.77 fps Benchmark duration 100.37 seconds 132.50 seconds Total frames rendered 3749 3749 Computer information Processor Intel(R) Core(TM)2 CPU T7400 @ 2.16 GHz Processor speed 2195 Mhz Operating System Windows XP Service Pack 2 Graphics card ATI Mobility Radeon X1600 Game settings Screen resolution 1024 X 768 1440 X 900 Screen colors True (32-bit) True (32-bit) Aspect ratio Cinema Cinema Antialiasing 2x 2x Terrain detail High High Draw distance High High Cloud shadows On On Lens flare On On Sun Glare On On

OK so gaming is not stellar for Prey, which challenges the hardware. But it is not bad for Gun Metal. Finally, I tried something a little more pedestrian on my MacBook running Windows XP, Call of Duty. While this game is older, it is still a lot of fun to play and will help pass the time while you are stuck somewhere. Using CODBench with the MAX configuration file yielded the following results.

Call of Duty Benchmarks

Resolution 640x480 800x600 1024x768 1152x864 856x480 Character Textures Extra Extra Extra Extra Extra General Textures Extra Extra Extra Extra Extra Texture Filter Trilinear Trilinear Trilinear Trilinear Trilinear Texture Quality 32-Bit Textures 32-Bit Textures 32-Bit Textures 32-Bit Textures 32-Bit Textures Dynamic Lights Everything Everything Everything Everything Everything Model Detail Maximum Maximum Maximum Maximum Maximum Draw Blood Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ejecting Brass Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wall Marks Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes World Dynamic Light Quality Nicest Nicest Nicest Nicest Nicest Average Frame Rate 3 runs each 131.23 129.20 119.47 111.23 128.37

Call of Duty is completely playable on this hardware at any setting. Keep this in mind when making a decision, while the Apple hardware performs well enough when you play these games, it does not excel at the more demanding games. So this leaves the distinct impression that while the Apple MacBook Pro will not keep up with the best gaming laptops, for its price it is competitive and offers something the others cannot in the same price range.

Before leaving this section, let me note that performance could improve as better XP drivers are built for the X1600 graphics processor in the MacBook. ATI and Nvidia both issue graphics processor updates on a very regular basis. I am certainly going to keep my eyes open for new drivers.