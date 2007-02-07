Trending

Apple's MacBook Pro Boots OS X & Win XP

By

Most Windows users are at least a little bit envious of Apple's cool, easy to use and almost virus proof Macs. But going cold turkey from PC to Mac is not a pleasant thought. The dual booting MacBook Pro eases the transition.

Gaming On A MacBook Pro Under Windows XP

Using Windows XP on a MacBook Pro may be easy and even enjoyable, but what about playing Windows based games? My first test was a subjective one, installing F.E.A.R. and playing it in two player mode. This went without a hitch using just the auto configured settings of the game for graphics and such. Purists would say you have to test with a range of settings. However, when two long time gamers took on F.E.A.R. they not only found it quite playable on the XP based MacBook, but fun as well.

Next I did some game benchmarking. My first test was performed with Prey. I used the HardwareOC Prey benchmark version 1.1 to capture frame rates. Here are the results of my Prey Benchmark tests.

Prey Benchmarks

Resolution1024x7681280x7681440x900
Shader DetailHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHighHigh
AntialiasingNoneNone2x2xNoneNone2x2xNoneNone2x2x
Anisotropic FilteringNone2xNone2xNone2xNone2xNone2xNone2x
Frames/Second39.335.534.128.334.530.629.224.727.524.623.221.2

Gun Metal is another readily available benchmarking tool and provided some returns on frame rate that were slightly better than those with Prey. Here are the results.

Gun Metal Benchmarks

Validity1024x768
screen resolution		1440x900 native
screen resolution
Results valid?YesYes
Benchmark versionV1.20SV1.20S
Statistics
Minimum frames per second27.83 fps19.94 fps
Average frames per second37.35 fps28.29 fps
Maximum frames per second62.75 fps56.77 fps
Benchmark duration100.37 seconds132.50 seconds
Total frames rendered37493749
Computer information
ProcessorIntel(R) Core(TM)2 CPU T7400 @ 2.16 GHz
Processor speed2195 Mhz
Operating SystemWindows XP Service Pack 2
Graphics cardATI Mobility Radeon X1600
Game settings
Screen resolution1024 X 7681440 X 900
Screen colorsTrue (32-bit)True (32-bit)
Aspect ratioCinemaCinema
Antialiasing2x2x
Terrain detailHighHigh
Draw distanceHighHigh
Cloud shadowsOnOn
Lens flareOnOn
Sun GlareOnOn

OK so gaming is not stellar for Prey, which challenges the hardware. But it is not bad for Gun Metal. Finally, I tried something a little more pedestrian on my MacBook running Windows XP, Call of Duty. While this game is older, it is still a lot of fun to play and will help pass the time while you are stuck somewhere. Using CODBench with the MAX configuration file yielded the following results.

Call of Duty Benchmarks

Resolution640x480800x6001024x7681152x864856x480
Character TexturesExtraExtraExtraExtraExtra
General TexturesExtraExtraExtraExtraExtra
Texture FilterTrilinearTrilinearTrilinearTrilinearTrilinear
Texture Quality32-Bit Textures32-Bit Textures32-Bit Textures32-Bit Textures32-Bit Textures
Dynamic LightsEverythingEverythingEverythingEverythingEverything
Model DetailMaximumMaximumMaximumMaximumMaximum
Draw BloodYesYesYesYesYes
Ejecting BrassYesYesYesYesYes
Wall MarksYesYesYesYesYes
World Dynamic Light QualityNicestNicestNicestNicestNicest
Average Frame Rate 3 runs each131.23129.20119.47111.23128.37

Call of Duty is completely playable on this hardware at any setting. Keep this in mind when making a decision, while the Apple hardware performs well enough when you play these games, it does not excel at the more demanding games. So this leaves the distinct impression that while the Apple MacBook Pro will not keep up with the best gaming laptops, for its price it is competitive and offers something the others cannot in the same price range.

Before leaving this section, let me note that performance could improve as better XP drivers are built for the X1600 graphics processor in the MacBook. ATI and Nvidia both issue graphics processor updates on a very regular basis. I am certainly going to keep my eyes open for new drivers.