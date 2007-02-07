Apple's MacBook Pro Boots OS X & Win XP

Gaming On A MacBook Pro Under Windows XP
Using Windows XP on a MacBook Pro may be easy and even enjoyable, but what about playing Windows based games? My first test was a subjective one, installing F.E.A.R. and playing it in two player mode. This went without a hitch using just the auto configured settings of the game for graphics and such. Purists would say you have to test with a range of settings. However, when two long time gamers took on F.E.A.R. they not only found it quite playable on the XP based MacBook, but fun as well.
Next I did some game benchmarking. My first test was performed with Prey. I used the HardwareOC Prey benchmark version 1.1 to capture frame rates. Here are the results of my Prey Benchmark tests.
Prey Benchmarks
|Resolution
|1024x768
|1280x768
|1440x900
|Shader Detail
|High
|High
|High
|High
|High
|High
|High
|High
|High
|High
|High
|High
|Antialiasing
|None
|None
|2x
|2x
|None
|None
|2x
|2x
|None
|None
|2x
|2x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|None
|2x
|None
|2x
|None
|2x
|None
|2x
|None
|2x
|None
|2x
|Frames/Second
|39.3
|35.5
|34.1
|28.3
|34.5
|30.6
|29.2
|24.7
|27.5
|24.6
|23.2
|21.2
Gun Metal is another readily available benchmarking tool and provided some returns on frame rate that were slightly better than those with Prey. Here are the results.
Gun Metal Benchmarks
|Validity
|1024x768
screen resolution
|1440x900 native
screen resolution
|Results valid?
|Yes
|Yes
|Benchmark version
|V1.20S
|V1.20S
|Statistics
|Minimum frames per second
|27.83 fps
|19.94 fps
|Average frames per second
|37.35 fps
|28.29 fps
|Maximum frames per second
|62.75 fps
|56.77 fps
|Benchmark duration
|100.37 seconds
|132.50 seconds
|Total frames rendered
|3749
|3749
|Computer information
|Processor
|Intel(R) Core(TM)2 CPU T7400 @ 2.16 GHz
|Processor speed
|2195 Mhz
|Operating System
|Windows XP Service Pack 2
|Graphics card
|ATI Mobility Radeon X1600
|Game settings
|Screen resolution
|1024 X 768
|1440 X 900
|Screen colors
|True (32-bit)
|True (32-bit)
|Aspect ratio
|Cinema
|Cinema
|Antialiasing
|2x
|2x
|Terrain detail
|High
|High
|Draw distance
|High
|High
|Cloud shadows
|On
|On
|Lens flare
|On
|On
|Sun Glare
|On
|On
OK so gaming is not stellar for Prey, which challenges the hardware. But it is not bad for Gun Metal. Finally, I tried something a little more pedestrian on my MacBook running Windows XP, Call of Duty. While this game is older, it is still a lot of fun to play and will help pass the time while you are stuck somewhere. Using CODBench with the MAX configuration file yielded the following results.
Call of Duty Benchmarks
|Resolution
|640x480
|800x600
|1024x768
|1152x864
|856x480
|Character Textures
|Extra
|Extra
|Extra
|Extra
|Extra
|General Textures
|Extra
|Extra
|Extra
|Extra
|Extra
|Texture Filter
|Trilinear
|Trilinear
|Trilinear
|Trilinear
|Trilinear
|Texture Quality
|32-Bit Textures
|32-Bit Textures
|32-Bit Textures
|32-Bit Textures
|32-Bit Textures
|Dynamic Lights
|Everything
|Everything
|Everything
|Everything
|Everything
|Model Detail
|Maximum
|Maximum
|Maximum
|Maximum
|Maximum
|Draw Blood
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ejecting Brass
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wall Marks
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|World Dynamic Light Quality
|Nicest
|Nicest
|Nicest
|Nicest
|Nicest
|Average Frame Rate 3 runs each
|131.23
|129.20
|119.47
|111.23
|128.37
Call of Duty is completely playable on this hardware at any setting. Keep this in mind when making a decision, while the Apple hardware performs well enough when you play these games, it does not excel at the more demanding games. So this leaves the distinct impression that while the Apple MacBook Pro will not keep up with the best gaming laptops, for its price it is competitive and offers something the others cannot in the same price range.
Before leaving this section, let me note that performance could improve as better XP drivers are built for the X1600 graphics processor in the MacBook. ATI and Nvidia both issue graphics processor updates on a very regular basis. I am certainly going to keep my eyes open for new drivers.