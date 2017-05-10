Best Buy's Apple Watch Sale Is the Best We've Seen

The Apple Watch is one of those rare Apple devices that rarely sees deals. Those few times that we have spotted deals on Cupertino's smartwatch, it's always been for the 1st gen model. All that changes today because Best Buy has a massive sale on 34 different Apple Watch Series 2 models. From the entry-level Series 2 with an aluminum case and black sport band ($299) to the pricier Apple Watch Edition in white ceramic case with a white sport band ($1,229).

Each watch is $70 under Apple's price. That makes this the biggest and best Apple Watch sale we've ever seen.

The Apple Watch Series 2 offers various noticeable upgrades from Apple's first-gen smartwatch. It adds built-in GPS, water resistance, a brighter display, and a faster processor.

Runners will love the Apple Watch Series 2's built-in GPS. In our tests, it accurately measured our distance, pace, and even alerted us at the halfway point of our run. Its stats were on par with the data we received from our Forerunner 235. The only difference is that the latter showed our max heart rate.

The new watchOS 3 also makes it easier to interact with the Apple Watch. You'll be able to switch between open apps and assign various apps to stay in the dock. Meanwhile, Control Center - which you access by swiping up - gives you quick access to important info like your watch's battery life.

There's no telling when Best Buy's sale will end, but if you've had your eye on a new smartwatch, the Editors' Choice Apple Watch Series 2 is the current smartwatch to beat.