Why NOT To Buy A MacBook Pro
A few weeks back, we published an article describing Bill Lake’s purchase of a $3,000 MacBook Pro and his justification for such a pricey endeavor. While many of his points are valid, the fact remains that many people simply cannot justify spending so much on a laptop, especially with today’s tough economy. For a consumer to buy even a more basic MacBook Pro, he or she must commit to spending at least $2,000, which is still too much money for many of us for a laptop.
Most people interested in a MacBook Pro consider it because of its own unique combination of features. But with a retail price of $2,000-$2,500 for this laptop, this unique combination of capabilities comes at a steep price. Other notebooks have many (if not all) of the features you would find in the MacBook Pro, and if you can prioritize those features that you truly want, you can recreate most of the Mac experience and save a good chunk of cash. While it is possible to install OSX on some PC systems, it is a very complex and unreliable process, so you will miss out on the OSX experience. However, keep in mind that most Mac applications do have PC-compatible counterparts, and for the few that don’t, there is still the option of VMware. If you can go without OSX, the savings are substantial.
When thinking about the features to which most people are attracted, I came up with several main categories: performance, battery life, aesthetics, and build quality. Now, there are plenty of laptop manufacturers that could stand up to these requirements, but limiting my search to Dell, Sony, Asus, and MSI gave me a wide spread of features and prices. On the following pages, you’ll see my picks for MacBook Pro alternatives. But first, here are the MacBook Pro's specifications:
|Processor
|Core 2 Duo (6 MB cache, 2.53 GHz)
|Memory
|4 GB DDR3-1066
|Hard Drive
|320 GB 5,400 RPM
|Video Card
|Nvidia 9400M and 9600M GT 512 MB
|Display
|15.4" LED 1440x900
|Relevant I/O Ports
|2x USB, Mini Display Port, IEEE 1394b, 34 mm Express Slot
|Dimensions
|14.35 x 9.82 x .95"
|Weight
|5.5 lbs.
No, you'll just think your farts smell better, and then tell everyone about how good they smell.
If we are going to be nitpicky, he didn't compare the hdd's, which some of the other systems either had a faster or a bigger hdd than did the macbook pro.
And before someone says "you could always just dual boot with windows", that would be an expense that would need to be taken into account, because windows is expensive. And that would be just as complicated as removing the crapware off of those pcs...
Very nice article by the way. I can't say i needed to be told that there are cheaper/faster alternatives to macs, but it's good to see this site acknowledge people that can't afford them.
It seems like a nice competitor to the regular MacBook, no?
If you intend to buy a new laptop once a year just for Casual Gaming, Facebook, and other non critical things or just because you easily get bored then it's pretty obvious: Don't buy a Mac.
If you do tons of color critical work such as prints, movie, special effects, & CAD then it's quite obvious too: Among all the choices in the article, Macbook Pro is the only one that comes with a Monitor suited for those specific tasks even if your choice of OS is Windows.
Another thing: those 8 hr battery life claims--is it with Vista doing nothing? How do you get 8hrs?
I've never come across any Vista Premium notebooks (including any Apple) that lasts more than 4 hrs running Vista doing nothing with all hardware turned on (Wifi, bluetooth, 50% LCD Brightness, 50% Volume, 50% Backlit )
I'd appreciate it if someone can enlighten me.
-ND
I just have to say, the 15.4" MacBook Pro doesn't have that great of a screen. True, it's LED backlit, so it gets a uniform brightness. But, at 1440x900, it's held back considerably. The XPS 16 would be a much better choice screen wise, being LED backlit and 1920x1080. The Vaio also has a supperior display.
I also picked the same resolution as the MBP and it is known that of the 3 manufacturers that make these display panels Dell sometimes uses the same one that Apple uses. So the Dell display would not be inferior to the MBP, it would be IDENTICAL. I've checked and my own E6500 has the identical display panel that the MBP uses.
I am not an Apple fan in any way, for several reasons, but I'm learning that part of the price difference between Apple and "the others" is that Apple uses premium hardware. You can get a budget 15" laptop for around $600. You just have to decide if you are willing to spend more money for that and for their other features. I didn't want a budget laptop so I spent a lot more, but still far short of the MBP.