MacBook Pro Alternatives

Refurbished MacBook Pro
For those of you who simply can’t part with OSX, whether for specific application needs or comfort issues, there is always the option to save some money on a MacBook Pro by taking the refurbished route.
You can save at least $500 on the $2,500 MacBook Pro 15.4” with 2.53 GHz T9400 processor and 4 GB of DDR3 RAM. While that still leaves you paying $1,999, it is a significantly better deal.
Now, I know what you might be thinking: “I don’t want to end up with some used piece of junk with known problems.” It is true that you will get a used chassis, but because of Apple’s new “solderless” motherboard design, any component on the motherboard that may be faulty has been eliminated because the entire motherboard has been replaced. Plus, you still get a one-year limited warranty, so if any problem still exists when you purchase it, you will certainly know about and fix it within a year.
If you would like a bit more security with your purchase, an additional $350 buys you three years of full Apple Care coverage, turning your $1,999 refurb into a $2,350 equivalent of a $2,500 brand new MacBook Pro.
There is also the option for a slightly stripped-down refurb of the $1,999 MacBook Pro for $1,699, but saving you only $300 isn’t really enough of a value to recommend.
So, the refurbished 2.53 GHz MacBook Pro scores just as well as a new MacBook Pro, receiving top points for aesthetics and high points for performance, battery life, and build quality.
|MacBook Pro Refurbished
|Processor
|Core 2 Duo (6 MB cache, 2.53 GHz)
|Memory
|4 GB DDR3-1066
|Hard Drive
|320 GB 5,400 RPM
|Video Card
|Nvidia 9400M and 9600M GT 512 MB
|Display
|15.4" LED 1440x900
|Relevant I/O Ports
|2x USB, Mini Display Port, IEEE 1394b, 34 mm Express Slot
|Dimensions
|14.35 x 9.82 x .95"
|Weight
|5.5 lbs.
|Price
|$1,999
|Low-End MacBook Pro Refurbished
|Processor
|Core 2 Duo (3 MB cache, 2.4 GHz)
|Memory
|2 GB DDR3-1066
|Hard Drive
|250 GB 5,400 RPM
|Video Card
|Nvidia 9400M and 9600M GT 256 MB
|Display
|15.4" LED 1440x900
|Relevant I/O Ports
|2x USB, Mini Display Port, IEEE 1394b, 34 mm Express Slot
|Dimensions
|14.35 x 9.82 x .95"
|Weight
|5.5 lbs.
|Price
|$1,699
If we are going to be nitpicky, he didn't compare the hdd's, which some of the other systems either had a faster or a bigger hdd than did the macbook pro.
And before someone says "you could always just dual boot with windows", that would be an expense that would need to be taken into account, because windows is expensive. And that would be just as complicated as removing the crapware off of those pcs...
Very nice article by the way. I can't say i needed to be told that there are cheaper/faster alternatives to macs, but it's good to see this site acknowledge people that can't afford them.
It seems like a nice competitor to the regular MacBook, no?
If you intend to buy a new laptop once a year just for Casual Gaming, Facebook, and other non critical things or just because you easily get bored then it's pretty obvious: Don't buy a Mac.
If you do tons of color critical work such as prints, movie, special effects, & CAD then it's quite obvious too: Among all the choices in the article, Macbook Pro is the only one that comes with a Monitor suited for those specific tasks even if your choice of OS is Windows.
Another thing: those 8 hr battery life claims--is it with Vista doing nothing? How do you get 8hrs?
I've never come across any Vista Premium notebooks (including any Apple) that lasts more than 4 hrs running Vista doing nothing with all hardware turned on (Wifi, bluetooth, 50% LCD Brightness, 50% Volume, 50% Backlit )
I'd appreciate it if someone can enlighten me.
-ND
I just have to say, the 15.4" MacBook Pro doesn't have that great of a screen. True, it's LED backlit, so it gets a uniform brightness. But, at 1440x900, it's held back considerably. The XPS 16 would be a much better choice screen wise, being LED backlit and 1920x1080. The Vaio also has a supperior display.
I also picked the same resolution as the MBP and it is known that of the 3 manufacturers that make these display panels Dell sometimes uses the same one that Apple uses. So the Dell display would not be inferior to the MBP, it would be IDENTICAL. I've checked and my own E6500 has the identical display panel that the MBP uses.
I am not an Apple fan in any way, for several reasons, but I'm learning that part of the price difference between Apple and "the others" is that Apple uses premium hardware. You can get a budget 15" laptop for around $600. You just have to decide if you are willing to spend more money for that and for their other features. I didn't want a budget laptop so I spent a lot more, but still far short of the MBP.