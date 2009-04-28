MacBook Pro Alternatives

Refurbished MacBook Pro

For those of you who simply can’t part with OSX, whether for specific application needs or comfort issues, there is always the option to save some money on a MacBook Pro by taking the refurbished route.

You can save at least $500 on the $2,500 MacBook Pro 15.4” with 2.53 GHz T9400 processor and 4 GB of DDR3 RAM. While that still leaves you paying $1,999, it is a significantly better deal.

Now, I know what you might be thinking: “I don’t want to end up with some used piece of junk with known problems.” It is true that you will get a used chassis, but because of Apple’s new “solderless” motherboard design, any component on the motherboard that may be faulty has been eliminated because the entire motherboard has been replaced. Plus, you still get a one-year limited warranty, so if any problem still exists when you purchase it, you will certainly know about and fix it within a year.

If you would like a bit more security with your purchase, an additional $350 buys you three years of full Apple Care coverage, turning your $1,999 refurb into a $2,350 equivalent of a $2,500 brand new MacBook Pro.

There is also the option for a slightly stripped-down refurb of the $1,999 MacBook Pro for $1,699, but saving you only $300 isn’t really enough of a value to recommend.

So, the refurbished 2.53 GHz MacBook Pro scores just as well as a new MacBook Pro, receiving top points for aesthetics and high points for performance, battery life, and build quality.

MacBook Pro Refurbished

Processor

Core 2 Duo (6 MB cache, 2.53 GHz)

Memory

4 GB DDR3-1066

Hard Drive

320 GB 5,400 RPM

Video Card

Nvidia 9400M and 9600M GT 512 MB

Display

15.4" LED 1440x900

Relevant I/O Ports

2x USB, Mini Display Port, IEEE 1394b, 34 mm Express Slot

Dimensions

14.35 x 9.82 x .95"

Weight

5.5 lbs.

Price

$1,999

