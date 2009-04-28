MacBook Pro Alternatives

Asus N50Vn-C2S

The Asus N50Vn-C2S is another utilitarian contender. With its 2.53 GHz, 6 MB cache T9400 and appealing price tag of just $1,299, it is certainly worth mentioning. While the MSI GT627 is designed as more of an enthusiast machine, the N50V is geared more toward the budget-oriented professional.

The N50V is equipped with the usual essentials, but it also has HDMI and eSata. It also one ups the MacBook Pro with its 1680x1050 15.4” display. Plus, being geared for a business environment, it has a fingerprint reader as well as well as a full numeric keypad.

But like the MSI laptop, the N50V has a few problems of its own. The keyboard is cramped because of the number pad, and is also a bit on the flimsy side. Its looks, while not horrid, are a bit bland, and because it maxes out at 1.6” thick in the rear, it is a bit on the fat side, though it only weighs 6.5 pounds. Lastly, with just a six-cell Li-Ion battery, it is difficult to be away from a plug for much more than four hours.

All in all, the computer performs well, receiving high marks for performance, average marks for build quality, and below average marks for battery life and aesthetics.