MacBook Pro Alternatives

MSI GT627
MSI’s GT627 is more spartan and utilitarian than any Apple product. It may not have many features akin to those that the MacBook Pro offers, but it can easily do most everything a MacBook Pro can, and more. At just $1299, its high resolution 1680x1050 screen and supporting hardware are a phenomenal deal.
Granted, the GT627 has very little in common with a MacBook’s style, but it still looks fairly nice. It has a slim design and an attractive brushed-aluminum chassis, although it does not have a unibody design. The similarities really end there, though.
Where the GT627 really excels is with its long list of features. Most useful, in my opinion, are the four audio jacks for full 7.1 channel surround sound output, which is something very rare for a laptop. Next on the list is the machine’s ability to overclock on the fly. The GT627 comes preconfigured so that with just the touch of a finger, that 2.4 GHz P8600 runs at 2.76 GHz, easily outperforming the 2.66 GHz T9550 of the MacBook Pro and other laptops mentioned. The list goes on to include eSata, HDMI, a full numeric keypad, and on-the-fly power profiles.
There are, of course, some downsides to this machine. With a full numeric keypad, the keyboard is cramped and difficult to get used to. Its brushed aluminum may look nice, but it leaves much to be desired in terms of stability. With the power-hungry 9800M GPU, the nine-cell Li-Ion (even in “Turbo Battery” mode) just can’t hold out more than around five hours, but since it weighs just 5.9 pounds, it’s almost a fair trade.
All of this leaves the GT627 scoring top points for performance and average points for aesthetics, build quality, and battery life.
|MSI GT627
|Processor
|Core 2 Duo P8600 (3 MB cache, 2.40 GHz)
|Memory
|4 GB DDR2-800
|Hard Drive
|320 GB 7,200 RPM
|Video Card
|Nvidia GeForce 9800M GS 1 GB
|Display
|15.4" LCD 1680x1050
|Relevant I/O Ports
|3x USB, 1x eSata, HDMI, 4in1 Card Reader, 54 mm Express Slot, IEEE 1394a
|Dimensions
|14.06 x 10.24 x 1.06-1.22"
|Weight
|5.9 lbs.
|Price
|$1,299
No, you'll just think your farts smell better, and then tell everyone about how good they smell.
If we are going to be nitpicky, he didn't compare the hdd's, which some of the other systems either had a faster or a bigger hdd than did the macbook pro.
And before someone says "you could always just dual boot with windows", that would be an expense that would need to be taken into account, because windows is expensive. And that would be just as complicated as removing the crapware off of those pcs...
Very nice article by the way. I can't say i needed to be told that there are cheaper/faster alternatives to macs, but it's good to see this site acknowledge people that can't afford them.
It seems like a nice competitor to the regular MacBook, no?
If you intend to buy a new laptop once a year just for Casual Gaming, Facebook, and other non critical things or just because you easily get bored then it's pretty obvious: Don't buy a Mac.
If you do tons of color critical work such as prints, movie, special effects, & CAD then it's quite obvious too: Among all the choices in the article, Macbook Pro is the only one that comes with a Monitor suited for those specific tasks even if your choice of OS is Windows.
Another thing: those 8 hr battery life claims--is it with Vista doing nothing? How do you get 8hrs?
I've never come across any Vista Premium notebooks (including any Apple) that lasts more than 4 hrs running Vista doing nothing with all hardware turned on (Wifi, bluetooth, 50% LCD Brightness, 50% Volume, 50% Backlit )
I'd appreciate it if someone can enlighten me.
-ND
I just have to say, the 15.4" MacBook Pro doesn't have that great of a screen. True, it's LED backlit, so it gets a uniform brightness. But, at 1440x900, it's held back considerably. The XPS 16 would be a much better choice screen wise, being LED backlit and 1920x1080. The Vaio also has a supperior display.
I also picked the same resolution as the MBP and it is known that of the 3 manufacturers that make these display panels Dell sometimes uses the same one that Apple uses. So the Dell display would not be inferior to the MBP, it would be IDENTICAL. I've checked and my own E6500 has the identical display panel that the MBP uses.
I am not an Apple fan in any way, for several reasons, but I'm learning that part of the price difference between Apple and "the others" is that Apple uses premium hardware. You can get a budget 15" laptop for around $600. You just have to decide if you are willing to spend more money for that and for their other features. I didn't want a budget laptop so I spent a lot more, but still far short of the MBP.