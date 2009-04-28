MacBook Pro Alternatives

Sony Vaio FW
The Sony Vaio FW is definitely a laptop for people who want something that looks nice and performs well. It weighs in at an affordable $1,499, and like the XPS 16, it can be configured $200 cheaper by going with the P8600 instead of the only slightly faster T9550. Also, you can save an additional $100 by choosing the standard 1600x900 screen instead of the 1920x1080 add-on.
The most notable feature of the Vaio FW is its keyboard. While it isn’t backlit, it has nearly the exact same “pebble” design as the MacBook Pro (Sony had the style first, so don’t say Sony stole it from Apple), and perhaps most importantly, it has little to no flex, which plagues so many notebooks. The second thing you’ll notice about this laptop is the gorgeous lines and curves and tranquil matte-white finish (I personally like white the best). It really stands out as an elegant machine. Performance takes a negligible hit because the computer is limited to DDR2 memory, but DDR3’s benefit is mostly its power savings, although with the nine-cell Li-Ion, it, can achieve up to eight hours of run time, and weighing 6.5 pounds, you can stay mobile.
Unfortunately, you can’t expect perfection to come at such a low price. The Vaio FW lacks a few things compared to the MacBook Pro, especially when it comes to build quality. Having a plastic chassis may keep the cost down, but it does make the notebook feel less stable when torque is applied. Also, there are those unique looking hinges, which are reportedly fragile, although I personally had no trouble with them.
The Vaio FW gets top marks in aesthetics, as well as high marks in performance and battery life, but the plastic construction just can’t cut it, yielding low points for build quality.
|Sony VAIO FW
|Processor
|Core 2 Duo T9550 (6 MB cache, 2.66 GHz)
|Memory
|4 GB DDR2-800
|Hard Drive
|320 GB 5,400 RPM
|Video Card
|ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 512 MB
|Display
|16" LCD 1920x1080
|Relevant I/O Ports
|3x USB, HDMI, SD/MC reader, 34 mm, Express Slot, IEEE 1394a
|Dimensions
|15.1 x 10.3 x 1.14-1.46"
|Weight
|6.5 Lbs
|Price
|$1499
No, you'll just think your farts smell better, and then tell everyone about how good they smell.
If we are going to be nitpicky, he didn't compare the hdd's, which some of the other systems either had a faster or a bigger hdd than did the macbook pro.
And before someone says "you could always just dual boot with windows", that would be an expense that would need to be taken into account, because windows is expensive. And that would be just as complicated as removing the crapware off of those pcs...
Very nice article by the way. I can't say i needed to be told that there are cheaper/faster alternatives to macs, but it's good to see this site acknowledge people that can't afford them.
It seems like a nice competitor to the regular MacBook, no?
If you intend to buy a new laptop once a year just for Casual Gaming, Facebook, and other non critical things or just because you easily get bored then it's pretty obvious: Don't buy a Mac.
If you do tons of color critical work such as prints, movie, special effects, & CAD then it's quite obvious too: Among all the choices in the article, Macbook Pro is the only one that comes with a Monitor suited for those specific tasks even if your choice of OS is Windows.
Another thing: those 8 hr battery life claims--is it with Vista doing nothing? How do you get 8hrs?
I've never come across any Vista Premium notebooks (including any Apple) that lasts more than 4 hrs running Vista doing nothing with all hardware turned on (Wifi, bluetooth, 50% LCD Brightness, 50% Volume, 50% Backlit )
I'd appreciate it if someone can enlighten me.
-ND
I just have to say, the 15.4" MacBook Pro doesn't have that great of a screen. True, it's LED backlit, so it gets a uniform brightness. But, at 1440x900, it's held back considerably. The XPS 16 would be a much better choice screen wise, being LED backlit and 1920x1080. The Vaio also has a supperior display.
I also picked the same resolution as the MBP and it is known that of the 3 manufacturers that make these display panels Dell sometimes uses the same one that Apple uses. So the Dell display would not be inferior to the MBP, it would be IDENTICAL. I've checked and my own E6500 has the identical display panel that the MBP uses.
I am not an Apple fan in any way, for several reasons, but I'm learning that part of the price difference between Apple and "the others" is that Apple uses premium hardware. You can get a budget 15" laptop for around $600. You just have to decide if you are willing to spend more money for that and for their other features. I didn't want a budget laptop so I spent a lot more, but still far short of the MBP.