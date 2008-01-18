Macworld: The MacBook Air Hands-On

La Cie Shrinks Hard Drives to Flash Size

The cap clips off to reveal a USB connector, making it look like a chunky USB flash stick, but the connector is on an extension cord, so it doesn’t take up too much space on the side of your notebook. The 40GB Little Drive is $160, the 30GB version $130 and both are considerably cheaper than a 32GB flash stick like the new $229 Corsair Flash Voyager.