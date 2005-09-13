Apple iPod Nano: The Smallest MP3 Player with A Color Display

Glossy Surfaces: Unattractive Finger Prints

Even the smallest trace of handling shows up on the glossy surface

One complaint we had was that our black test model was accompanied by white headphones. Apple really has to provide headphones in the same color as the unit. The highly-polished surface of the MP3 player also has a drawback -unattractive fingerprints quickly accumulate on the upper and lower sides of the iPod.

Battery Discharge Time In Test: 14 Hours And 20 Minutes

Who would want this? White headphones and accompanying cable delivered with a black iPod

As with the iPod Shuffle player, the Nano is also flash-based, but of course much higher storage capacity. The 2 GB version of the iPod Nano costs $199, and the 4 GB version $249. According to rumors, Apple has bought up 40 percent of Samsung's NAND chip production for these new units. These special memory chips take up significantly less space than normal NOR chips, are cheaper to produce and consume less power. The latter characteristic leads to, among things, the long battery life of over 14 hours that we observed.