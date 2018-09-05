This iPhone 9 Video Looks Like the Real Thing

One of the hallmarks of any Apple event is the ad that goes with the company's product launch.

But now, a concept artist has developed his own for the 6.1-inch iPhone. And by the look of it, Apple would be proud.

(Image credit: Lee Gunho)

The artist, Lee Gunho, recently published what he called the "Official iPhone 9 Concept" to YouTube. The 40-second clip shows an iPhone 9 render based on the rumors surrounding the device. It's set against a fun song and features unique and interesting looks at the many sides and design concepts baked into the iPhone 9 he built.

Additionally, towards the end of the clip, the video briefly shows the iPad Pro tumbling through the air.

The clip, of course, is based solely on speculation, so it's important to note that the renders in the video aren't the real device. Still, the video, which was earlier discovered by CultofMac, might give us a glimpse at what we can expect from Apple's iPhone 9 if the rumors are indeed true.



Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones at its Sept. 12 event at the Steve Jobs Theater. The iPhone 9 will likely be the cheapest of them, featuring an LCD screen that measures 6.1 inches, according to reports. Additionally, Apple is said to be planning a direct successor to the iPhone X with a 5.8-inch OLED display, as well as a new larger model that could feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen.

Lee's mention of an iPad Pro follows reports that Apple is working on a new version of its popular tablet. However, there's some speculation that Apple could hold an event in October to showcase new slates and other devices and instead focus on the iPhone at its September show.