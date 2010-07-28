Report: Apple Working on Tablet-Laptop Combo

Yet another Apple patent has been dissected online. This one features diagrams of a tablet that opens up to become a laptop. Thanks to an angled sliding design reminiscent of the Nokia N97, the same screen is used for tablet and laptop modes.

This form factor is definitely more elegant than Core77's whimsical proposal to simply paste an iPad to the top of a Macbook Air. The problem is that patents never provide a clear roadmap of a company's short-term or even long-term plans, as they're sometimes used to keep patent trolls at bay.