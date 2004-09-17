Trending

AOpen's MVP Plays Video and Audio Fast and Light

By

The fanless MVP Player from AOpen offers photo, audio and video file playback, while weighing in at only 8.8 oz. Add a PC hard drive, and you can watch your movies on your TV or listen to music anywhere you go.

Codec Check: Rare Breeds Are Out Of Luck

We at Tom's Hardware wanted to know more, so we installed several codec packages on the PC. This gave us not only all older DivX and MPEG4 codecs, but also several less familiar ones. We also installed the DivX 5.2 Pro codec on our test computer. As a test file for the MVP Player, we converted 2 minutes of raw footage from a DVD movie into each of the AVI codecs. For the sound we used an MP3 codec from the Fraunhofer Institute and the Lame MP3 codec. The pictures below show the video and audio codecs used. A smiley shows whether the demo file will work on the MVP Player. Surprisingly the player supports DVD or VOB. Several SVCDs (MPEG2 format) showed the limits of the device. Here there were more output errors than usable image material. According to our research, this was not the fault of the box but of the incorrectly coded MPEG-2 GOPs (group of pictures). In those instances, the GOPs were too long and sent the encoder chip spinning. But if you stick with the MPEG-2 standard you won't get these image errors.

The box does as well with photos as it does with any JPEG format. Because most digital cameras save files with a JPEG extension, the box is ideal for viewing photos on the TV. On the other hand, the player ignores not only uncompressed TIFF files but also BMP, PCX or TGA.

CodecWorks?
DAT CD Videoyes
DivX 5.0.2yes
DivX 5.2yes
MP3 Fraunhoferyes
MP3 Lameyes
Sigma Realmagic MPEG-4 (RMP4 V1.1)yes
VOB rips (MPEG-2)yes
XviD MPEG3 V2.1yes
SVCDyes, with MPEG-2 conformity
3ivx D4no
Canopus Soft DVSDno
DivX 4.1no
Leadtools 1.0no
Morgan M-JPEG 3.0no
MS Media Player 9no
On2 VP3 V3.2no