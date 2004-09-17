AOpen's MVP Plays Video and Audio Fast and Light

Simple Startup

Connecting the box proves to be easy, because only a few cables are enough to receive sound and image on the TV. To do this, either the S-video or the composite/cinch cable is used. If the TV does not have S-video or composite input, you will need to buy an appropriate SCART adapter as well. The VGA output is for connecting a conventional PC monitor or TFT display. To use the MVP Player universally, the power supply provided must be connected to an outlet (110 - 240 Volt). After the "On" button is pressed, the storage media are initialized and displayed by the player. All remaining functions can be done conveniently with the remote control.

Watch the booting process of the box as a video:

Boot clip . For playback, you will need the most recent codec from DivX.com .

Connectors on the rear panel, including PAL/NTSC switches

Convenient User Interface

All functions of the player can be used via the remote control. It does not matter which media you want to access. Choose the storage media in a browser and then play back all files. The MVP Player automatically detects the format.

Selecting the storage media

Menu for selecting the file type

Previews of video files retrieved

Spartan interface for MP3 files