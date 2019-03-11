Killer Deal: Fast Charge Your iPhone for $18

From your iPhone to your MacBook Air, if you need a backup charger for your home or the office, Amazon has a deal for you.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Anker USB Type-C 30W Wall Charger on sale for $17.99. That's $8 off and one of the least-expensive USB-C wall chargers we've seen. By comparison, Apple's 30W USB-C Power Adapter costs $43.

The Anker charger offers fast, efficient charging of laptops, phones, tablets, and more at full 30W speed. It can be used with a range of devices, from the Huawei MateBook to the iPhone XS. The Anker charger doesn't come with a cable, so you'll need to supply your own USB-C (or USB-C to Lightning) cable.

Otherwise, it's backed by an 18-month warranty. If you prefer a wireless charger, Anker also has its Qi Wireless Charger on sale for $11.19 via Amazon's on-page coupon and coupon code "WIREFREE15".