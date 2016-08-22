Android 7.0 Nougat Rolling Out to Nexus Devices

Two months ago, Google gave it an official name. Now, Android 7.0 Nougat is ready for the public, as over-the-air updates are scheduled to roll out to current Nexus devices over the next few weeks.

While exact release dates at up to carriers, Nexus devices including the Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 9, Nexus Player and Pixel C should be the first devices running Google’s next mobile OS. For Nexus 5 owners, it seems like you’re going to have to wait for the next round of updates to get Nougat.

MORE: Android 7.0 Nougat Top Features: Multi-Tasking, Direct Reply and More



Google says users shouldn’t notice a big difference between the official release and the developer preview that’s been available for the last few weeks, although that isn’t a bad thing since the preview build of Nougat has been one of the most stable betas we’ve seen in recent years.

New features in Android 7.0 include native multi-window mode, direct reply to notifications, a new task switcher, improved battery life, and support for the Vulkan 3D rendering API and Google’s new Daydream VR platform.

As always, security has been improved so now you can install new updates in the background, use file-based encryption to protect specific files or users, and Direct Boot for faster startup.

Google has also added 72 new emojis to help liven up your conversations, including a new gorilla emoji so we won’t ever forget Harambe.

People with devices enrolled in Google’s Android Beta Program should also be receiving an update with the final build of Android 7.0.