An Easy-Upgrade for Notebook Hard Drives

Making A Backup With Image EZ

Image EZ is a backup tool that can create compressed images of partitions or entire drives.

In this dialog, the user chooses for which partition(s) or drive an image should be created.

Free choice of backup medium.

The user has a choice of hard drive or removable medium such as an internal CD/RW burner as a backup medium.

Here, the level of compression for the medium can be set.

The images can be compressed as well as secured with a password to prevent unauthorized access to them. The user guidance of the Image EZ utility is very good. With this tool, even inexperienced users should be able to quickly and easily create backup copies of their drives or partitions.