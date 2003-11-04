An Easy-Upgrade for Notebook Hard Drives

External Drive Case & Cloning Software = EZ-Upgrade Kit

Apricorn's EZ-Upgrade kit consists of an external 2.5" case with a USB 2.0 jack, a USB cable and the EZ-Gig II software. The hard-drive for the upgrade itself has to be purchased separately.

Installing the hard drive into the case is extremely easy. Take off the top cover, remove the drive retention system along with the circuit board and attach the drive to the connector on the PCB.

Removing the lower case cover is very easy

The circuit board and the as yet uninstalled hard drive reside on the plastic platter/panel.