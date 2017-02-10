Amazon Slashes Fitbit Prices by Up to 25 Percent

Valentine's Day is less then a week away, and if you're looking for a unique gift idea that will help you and your significant other lose calories - rather than gain them - Fitbit is taking 25 percent off its most popular fitness trackers. Even better is the fact that Amazon is price matching Fitbit's sale and if you're a Prime member, you can still get these gadgets delivered in time for February 14.

Fitbit Charge 2 for $129 ($20 off): This Editors' Choice fitness tracker gives the original Charge a much-needed overhaul. The Charge 2 includes a larger OLED display, enhanced activity tracking, and interchangeable bands. A built-in optical heart rate sensor tracks your pulse and in addition to call and text notifications, the watch now shows calendar events as well.

Fitbit Flex 2 for $79 ($20 off): If you want a fitness tracker that doesn't scream gym rat, the Fitbit Flex 2 is for you. It's the company's newest, entry-level tracker and it has more features than you'd expect for this price point. It can track steps, running, cycling, aerobic workouts, and swimming. It's also thinner and more unassuming with just five vertically aligned LED lights that light up to display your progress toward a main goal you designate.

Fitbit Blaze for $149 ($50 off): The Fitbit Blaze tries to bridge the gap between smartwatch and fitness tracker. It lacks built-in GPS, but it comes pre-loaded with two FitStar workouts. These animations appear on the watch's screen and show you how to properly perform certain exercises. (An annual subscription to FitStar, which includes guided coaching by the Atlanta Falcons' Tony Gonzalez, costs $39.99).

Fitbit Alta for $98.99 ($30 off): We found the Fitbit Alta looked best on petite wrists or on the wrists of a more fashion-forward athlete. It's a solid activity tracker that offers automatic exercise recognition and sleep tracking. Its bands are interchangeable and available in classic, luxe leather, and luxe metal. The device can vibrate to remind you to move throughout the day, but there's no built-in heart sensor to track your pulse.