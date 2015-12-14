Amazon Hoverboard Purge Raises Serious Safety Concerns

If you were searching for a hoverboard on Amazon over the weekend, you may have noticed a limited selection. Amazon has pulled a number of hoverboards, including those made by popular brand Swagway, from the store in the United States and United Kingdom.

This is likely related to multiple reports of hoverboard fires, including a Swagway-branded hoverboard that caught fire in Chappaqua, NY.

Mashable reports that Amazon sent out notices to manufacturers to "provide documentation demonstrating that all hoverboards you list are compliant with applicable safety standards, including UN 38.3 (battery), UL 1642 (battery), and UL 60950-1 (charger)." Swagway claims that the company already meet these certifications, but UL claims that no hoverboard has met them yet.

There are still some hoverboards available on Amazon. As of this writing, a search brought up Hoverboards by Jetson, Razor, Hover X and Sharper Image, but it's a limited selection. The rest of the available options are accessories.



Amazon isn't the first store to yank hoverboards from its inventory. Wal-Mart isn't selling the trendy transportation gadget in its brick and mortar stores, possibly due to a patent dispute with entrepreneur Mark Cuban, whose company owns the license to the American patent. Overstock.com also announced that it won't sell hoverboards due to safety concerns.



While hoverboards have been on a roll as one of the big trends of the year, it's clear that there's cause for concern for shoppers. Until more is known about why these devices are catching fire, we recommend holding off on purchasing one.

