1-Day Amazon Sale: 60% Off Gaming Mice, Speakers, More

From our favorite gaming speakers to the fastest mesh Wi-Fi system, Amazon is having a massive 1-day sale on some of the best gear we've reviewed.

Today only, the retailer is taking up to 60% off a wide selection of storage, components, and other PC peripherals from the likes of Razer, SteelSeries, WD, and more. Notable deals include:

The sale also includes some rarely discounted items like the Razer Nommo 2.0 PC Gaming Speakers, which are selling for $79.99 ($20 off). The Editor's Choice Razer Nommo Chroma Speakers are also on sale for $135 ($14 off). The Nommo Chroma speakers deliver impressive audio, offering lots of immersion for cinematic titles and clear directionality for competitive games.

Likewise, the Netgear Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is on sale for $199.99, which is the best price we've seen for it this year.

Amazon's sale ends April 24 at 2:59am ET.