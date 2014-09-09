Amazon Instant Video Finally Lands on Android

TV and movie-streaming addicts have long been able to watch their Amazon Instant Video purchases on Amazon devices, iOS gadgets and even game consoles, but Android users were always left in the dark. Fortunately, it's time for everyone to tune in. An update to the Amazon shopping app allows users to finally stream both Amazon Instant Video and Prime Instant Video directly to their Android device.

It seems strange of Amazon not to just release a standalone Instant Video app for Android smartphones and tablets, but getting to your streaming library via the core Amazon app is fairly simple. Once you update the Amazon shopping app on Google Play, you'll be able to access and play your TV and movie library right from the Amazon app's main menu.

MORE: Best Shows to Watch on Amazon Prime Instant Video Now

As is the case on any other platform, streaming Amazon Instant Video movies requires you to buy or rent them, while accessing Prime Instant Video requires a $100 per year Amazon Prime subscription.

It's a surprise it took so long for Instant Video streaming to hit Android. Amazon's own Kindle Fire and Fire Phone devices run Android-based software, and there's an Amazon Instant Video player app already available for iOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Wii U and a wealth of Smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Still, late is better than never, so now you have no excuse not to catch up on season 5 of The Good Wife on your phone.

Source: Google Play, The Next Web

Mike Andronico is an associate editor at Tom's Guide. He watches an average amount of streaming video. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook.