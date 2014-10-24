Amazon Fire TV Triples App Selection

The Fire TV may not have the star power of a Roku or a Chromecast, but Amazon's plucky set-top box is still plugging away and adding new apps. As of today (Oct. 24), the Fire TV has more than 600 apps available, including some of 2014's most popular adventure games.

Amazon announced today (Oct. 24) some insights about how the Fire TV's app selection has improved since the device launched six months ago. (Unfortunately, as usual for Amazon devices, it didn't provide any sales figures for the box.) In the last half-year the Fire TV has gained about 400 apps, effectively tripling its library.

In particular, Amazon highlighted many of the platform's new games, including Dungeon Quest, Leo's Fortune, The Walking Dead Season 2 and The Wolf Among Us. These games have all been available on the Google Play Store for quite some time, but this is the first chance Fire TV owners will have to experience them on their platform of choice.

Other new apps include PBS, Spotify, NFL Now and Dailymotion, which have been mainstays on standard Android devices, Kindle Fire tablets and some other set-top boxes for years.

While the expanded app selection is good news for Fire TV owners, it may not compel fence-sitters to choose Amazon's set-top box over a Roku, Chromecast or dedicated game console that includes streaming. The Fire TV is still one of the best ways to play Android games on a big-screen set, but that could change once the Google Nexus player releases later this year.

Otherwise, Amazon's findings aren't too shocking. Fire TV viewers use Amazon Instant Video, Netflix and Hulu Plus the most for video, and prefer Asphalt 8: Airborne, Minecraft: Pocket Edition and Despicable Me: Minion Rush for games.

Tom's Guide reviewed the Fire TV when it first came out. We believed that the box had a lot of potential, but also a long way to go. Amazon is getting there, slowly and surely, but whether it can continue to compete with the Roku, Chromecast and eventual Nexus remains to be seen.

