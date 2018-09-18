Amazon Prepping 8 New Alexa Products (Report)

Amazon is about to bring its Alexa voice assistant to a bunch of new products — and it's looking beyond smart speakers this time.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to a report from CNBC, Amazon is going to roll out at least eight more Alexa-equipped hardware devices before the end of the year. Those potential devices include everything from a microwave oven to an in-car gadget to a subwoofer, and some will come with Amazon's voice assistant built-in.

Bringing Alexa to more devices fits in with the plans Amazon has outlined for its voice assistant. Speaking at the IFA trade show in Berlin earlier this month, Daniel Rausch, vice president of smart home at Amazon, said the company's vision for Alexa was to create something similar to the Star Trek computer — something anyone could use anywhere and in a natural way. "We're already pushing beyond that vision," Rausch told IFA attendees during a Sept. 1 keynote.

At the time, Rausch said that Alexa worked with 20,000 products, up from 4,000 at the start of the year. If CNBC's report is correct, it's clear that Amazon wants some of those products to be under its own umbrella even if that means expanding into new categories like kitchen appliances.

At least some of the Alexa-powered devices Amazon is planning could arrive as soon as this month, says CNBC, citing internal documents outlining the company's plans.