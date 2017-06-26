Trending

Amazon Just Dropped the Echo's Price by $50

By Amazon 

Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo is now at its lowest price of the year.

Amazon is expected to celebrate its third annual Prime Day sometime next month, and to get bargain hunters revved up, it's giving us a tease of what's to come.

Today only, it's dropped the price of its Echo Bluetooth Speaker to $129.99. 

In the past we've seen Amazon drop the price of the Echo by $30, and even by $45 just last month, but this is the steepest discount we've seen to date.

The Echo is, of course, Amazon's smart-home speaker, which uses your Wi-Fi network to connect to the internet and tap into Amazon's universe of services. Using Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, it's capable of streaming music, reporting local weather/news and tracking your Amazon purchases. You can even use it to make Echo-to-Echo calls.

Amazon EchoView Deal

It can also control multiple smart-home products, such as lights and thermostats. It houses a 2-inch tweeter and a 2.5-inch woofer to produce well-balanced audio.

While the new Echo Look and Echo Show add snazzy features like a built-in camera and the ability to take and make calls, they cost $199 and $229, respectively.

This Echo deal will end tonight at 11:59pm ET, so make sure you don't miss out.