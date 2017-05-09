Amazon Just Droped Echo Price by $30

Amazon is making headlines with its new Echo devices this week, but if you don't have the money to splurge on Amazon's new toys, there's good news. The e-commerce giant is also discounting its original Echo Smart Speaker.

The rarely discounted speaker is now on sale for $149.99, which is $30 off its full price.

The original Echo is still an excellent buy. The cylindrical speaker uses your Wi-Fi network to connect to the Internet and tap into Amazon's universe of services. Using Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, it's capable of streaming music, reporting local weather/news, and tracking your Amazon purchases. It can even control multiple smart home products, such as lights and thermostats.

In addition to its voice-recognition tech, the Echo features a 2-inch tweeter and a 2.5-inch woofer to produce well-balanced audio.

While the new Echo Look and Echo Show add snazzy features like a built-in camera and the ability to take and make calls, they also cost $199 and $229, respectively. Bargain hunters can get more value from the $149 Echo.

We just recommend that you act fast. Amazon's sale is valid through Saturday, May 13.