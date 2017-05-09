Trending

Amazon Just Droped Echo Price by $30

By Amazon 

Don't have the dough for the new Echo Show? Amazon's original smart speaker is now on sale.

Amazon is making headlines with its new Echo devices this week, but if you don't have the money to splurge on Amazon's new toys, there's good news. The e-commerce giant is also discounting its original Echo Smart Speaker.

The rarely discounted speaker is now on sale for $149.99, which is $30 off its full price.

Amazon Echo Smart SpeakerView Deal

The original Echo is still an excellent buy. The cylindrical speaker uses your Wi-Fi network to connect to the Internet and tap into Amazon's universe of services. Using Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, it's capable of streaming music, reporting local weather/news, and tracking your Amazon purchases. It can even control multiple smart home products, such as lights and thermostats.

In addition to its voice-recognition tech, the Echo features a 2-inch tweeter and a 2.5-inch woofer to produce well-balanced audio.

While the new Echo Look and Echo Show add snazzy features like a built-in camera and the ability to take and make calls, they also cost $199 and $229, respectively. Bargain hunters can get more value from the $149 Echo.

We just recommend that you act fast. Amazon's sale is valid through Saturday, May 13.