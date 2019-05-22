Killer Deal: August Smart Lock Now $50 Off

The right smart lock should be easy to install, easy to use, and easy on the wallet. The 3rd-generation August Smart Lock hits all those marks, and its especially easy on the wallet now that it's on sale.

Amazon currently has the Editor's Choice August Smart Lock 3rd-Gen on sale for $99. Normally priced at $149.99, that's $50 off and the best price we've ever seen for this smart lock. (We predict it may hit this price again on Amazon Prime Day).





In our August Smart Lock review, we were impressed by its easy installation process, broad smart device compatibility, and flexible settings. It's one of the best smart locks you can get and our top pick when it comes to value.

The lock is very simple to install on top of an extant deadlock and doesn't require replacing your door's cylinder or key. Moreover, if you move out you can easily remove the lock and replace it with the old one.

The August Smart Lock has a cool feature called DoorSense, which automatically detects when your door locks, unlocks, and when its left ajar. What's more, you can use the lock's dedicated app to turn your phone (or anyone else's) into a key. Simply add them to the guest list in the app for key-less entry.

It's worth nothing that you'll need the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge if you want to control and monitor the lock remotely. Amazon sells it for $65, which is $15 off its normal price.

The August Lock works with most major smart-home platforms, like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Google Assistant, IFTT, Z-Wave, and more.